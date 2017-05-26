MGCOOL Explorer Pro with 2-year warranty only at $39.99 on Banggood!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL Explorer Pro is an pretty nice action camera with 6G Sharkeye technology, 2-year warranty including the capability to shoot 4K videos @30fps compared with other brand action camera in this price. You can now purchase the MGCOOL Explorer Pro camera at $39.99 from Banggood instead of the regular retail price of $79.99. But we suggest you hurry up because the heavily discounted price is applicable for the first 200 orders only. After that, the price will increase to $42.99 for the next 300 units and $45.99 above that.

The main highlight of the MGCOOL Explorer Pro is that you will get a 2-year warranty against all manufacturing defects. When competing companies are giving one-year warranty, MGCOOL goes one step ahead and offers an additional year.

You will be able to capture 4K videos at 30fps, which is only available with MGCOOL Explorer Pro. When it comes to the images, you can shoot pictures up to 16MP starting from 2MP. You can choose the resolution to your liking. The integration of 6G sharkeye lens helps you capture images and videos with minimized distortion. In terms of light transmittance and color revivification, the sharkeye lens stays ahead of conventional lens.

On the specifications front, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro ships with a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, Sony IMX179 sensor, 13m WiFi capability, 64GB storage expansion powered by a 1050mAh battery. The bundled case is water-resistant up to 30m depth, also it is demountable, so you can change the lens cover of waterproof case if it is dirty, or broken. The camera is capable of delivering 100 minutes of 4K playback time including the ability to charge within 2 hours.

If you would like to purchase an action camera, then this is a great chance because you can grab a premium camera with latest trending technologies at a price you can’t resist. You can purchase MGCOOL Explorer Pro here. Learn more about Explorer Pro here.

