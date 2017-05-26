Real photos of the upcoming Geotel Amigo revealed

Geotel may not be among the most popular smartphone manufacturers, but that doesn’t mean that their devices aren’t remarkable. The upcoming Geotel Note is expected to launch soon at an -as always- affordable price with great features. Until now, we had only seen rendered photos and a video of the device and now is time to see the real thing. The company released some shots of the real device and it looks stylish and modern.

The Geotel Amigo features MT6753 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz along with 3GB RAM to make multitasking a piece of cake. As for storage, it features 32GB of internal memory which can be extended with an extra 256GB via microSD card. All of the above, are powered by a 3000mAh battery which should give it more than a day of juice. Design-wise, it features a full metal body with fingerprint sensor on the back. Unlike the vast majority of devices nowadays, it sports a 5.2″ 2.5D. The rear camera has a 13MP sensor with PDAF while the front one has a 5MP sensor.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: