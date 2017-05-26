UMIDIGI Crystal Pro first camera sample photos revealed: Uses Panasonic sensors

UMIDIGI Crystal Pro is the next big bet for the company being the first tri-bezeless device. Being already on presale starting at just $99.99, more and more information are made available everyday. Today we have some updates from UMIDIGI forum about the camera details on their latest UMIDIGI Crystal Pro, the alluring bezel-less phone. The high-end version (Crystal will have only one rear camera), sports Panasonic dual cameras on the back, one 13MP and one 2MP sub-camera.

Regular phone lenses are fixed at the same zoom level, and this supplementary hardware is necessary because adding zoom to the cameras is not easy. Zoom lenses require greater depth than modern phone designs can afford, and digital zoom has quality issues. With the Panasonic sensors, UMIDIGI adds a second prime zoomless lens on Crystal Pro in order to have more horizontal space to play with inside the handset.

In addition, photos samples shot by UMIDIGI Crystal Pro are revealed. The advantage of Panasonic sensors is their low light performance. Details are clearly captured even when the it’s somber. Obviously, the two cameras share the same feature in terms of micro-focus. Furthermore, the light and thin sensors prevent the camera like on the iPhone.

The bezel-less UMIDIGI Crystal Pro is now open for presale order from $99 here.

