Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is already available for preorder on Giztop

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was announced yesterday by the company, that bets big on its success as it is only the second huge display device for Xiaomi. And judging by how popular the first generation became, thing look very promising for this one. The only downside we spotted, is the SoC used, as we expected something like the Snapdragon 660 but it sports the SD625 instead. That’s not that big of an issue though, as hardware has become very powerful over the last few years that it should be enough for almost every user. That said, it is already available on Giztop for preorder, with the basic 4GB/64GB Gold version costing just $269 and the 4GB/128GB version $329.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with the Snapdragon 625 chipset inside with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a 4GB + 128GB model as well. It comes with the same 12MP IMX386 sensor as the Xiaomi Mi 6. The pixel size has been increased to 1.25um for better quality pictures along with a night mode enhancement feature. Other camera specs include PDAF, dual tone LED flash, and dynamic range adjustment. A’s for the battery, it comes with a huge 5300mAh battery that promises up to 18 hours of video playback. You can get up to 9 hours of continuous gaming or 21 hour continuous navigation or 57 hour continuous talktime or even 10 day continuous music playback. And with the Quick Charge 3.0 onboard, it can reach 69% in about an hour. Lastly, it comes with stereo speakers and Android 7.1.1.

