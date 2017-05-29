MGCOOL Explorer Pro Geekbuying offer is irresistible, only $39.99

If you are looking around to buy an action camera with 4K technology, there’s no better time to do it than now. Geekbuying is currently offering MGCOOL Explorer Pro for $39.99 instead of the regular price of $79.99 in Black and Sliver color variants. After the end of the offer period, which is 6 days you will have to pay full amount to purchase the MGCOOL Explorer Pro. Hence, this is a great chance for you to buy the premium action camera with latest features.

While competing companies are selling their action cameras at sky-high prices, MGCOOL managed to create a whole new market segment, by offering respectable -and sometimes impressive- specs at unbeatable prices.

The main highlight of the MGCOOL Explorer Pro is the integration of the 6G “sharkeye” lens coupled with a 2-year warranty. Moreover, you can shoot 4K videos @30fps, which is not available with any other camera. The lens enables you to shoot content at 170-degree wide angle for maximum coverage. As for the internal parts, Explorer Pro is equipped with a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, Sony IMX179 Sensor and features H.264 compression, 13m WiFi. Also, it sports a 1050mAh battery capacity.

The camera has been designed to deliver 100 minutes of 4K video shooting while you can capture images up to 16MP and the storage can reach 64GB more using microSD card. The camera ships with a waterproof case, which can resist under water up to 30m depth.

If you are a chronic photography addict, just navigate to the Geekbuying product page to see the whole picture and decide whether to buy or not. More information is available on the official product page here as well. Besides, MGCOOL provides excellent support via both email and social media so there it’s got you covered there as well.

