Ulefone Gemini Pro takes video one step ahead: Boasts 4K Bokeh Video

Ulefone Gemini Pro is going to hit the market by the end of the month packing a Sony IMX258 13MP dual camera. The camera setup is supposed to take both Bokeh photos and 4K video. Nevertheless, Ulefone has gone a step further, allowing users to take 4K videos with Bokeh effect!

The dual rear camera of Ulefone Gemini Pro is composed of a 13MP color sensor and a 13MP monochrome one. When taking Bokeh photo or videos, the mono camera works to record the information about depth of filed in order for blur to be applied on the right parts of the background. Besides, the Helio X27 chipset in Ulefone Gemini Pro packs Mali-T880 quad-core 875MHz GPU, which is competent enough to process the recording of 4K videos. However, since no phone camera in the world has given perfect solution in Bokeh images, Ulefone suggests users to take fixed-lens Bokeh videos only.

As Ulefone’s flagship for 2017, Ulefone Gemini Pro will be go on presale on May 31th. For now you can join a giveaway for a chance to win it for free. Go ahead an join here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: