As you might have noticed, Fidget Spinners used to relieve people from anxiety are becoming a big hit lately and sell like crazy. Being perfectly balanced, you just have to hold them in the middle and give them a spin. When holding a fidget spinner, it is absolutely safe, but what happens when they leave your hand and fall on a glass surface? The answer is in the video below, where you can see a spinner breaking a glass. But will it shatter the Blackview BV7000 display? Let’s find out!

A fidget spinner was spun and let fall on the wine glass that was shattered easily. Next, the same procedure took place on the Blackview BV7000 several times, but still the display came out in perfect condition without damage.

So, if you are looking for a rugged device with a thin profile and shatter-proof display, Blackview BV7000 is on special offer now. You can get it for $139.99 on Aliexpress.

Blackview BV7000 specs

• Display: 5” FHD, Brightness 420cd/cm²

• Processor: MediaTek MT6737T

• GPU: ARM MaliT720-Mp2 600MHz

• RAM: 2GB RAM

• ROM: 16GB ROM

• Battery: 3500mAh, 5V2A fast charge

• OS: Android 7.0

• Dimensions: 153*78.9*12.6mm

• Weight: 223g

• Corning Gorilla Glass 3

• GPS+GLONASS supported

• Gyroscope, Compass supported

• NFC, OTG, RGB, hotkont supported

• USB Type-C supported（Equip with Type-C adapter）

• Dual SIM, dual standby

• Colors: Space Silver, Mocha Gold , Stardust Grey

