Elephone P8 Mini presales started! You still have the chance to get it for $99.99!

At last, the Elephone P8 Mini took off and is now on officially on presale period. After a long time of development for both the device itself and the custom ELE OS 1.0 that will debut in P8 Mini, the company went on and organized a reservation period during which daily Top-10 of social sharers got the chance to buy it for only $99.99 on launch. That period is over and we enter presale today with a big surprise coming from Elephone. The company will make 10,000 units available for Flash Sale on all the licensed retailers at $99.99 also!

quipped with 5.0″ Sharp FHD display, P8 Mini attracts looks with its color saturation, color gamut and pixel density. In addition, it is equipped with a 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Plus, its body is all metal that goes through processes like metal stamping, CNC metal polishing, sand blasting, anode coating, axidation coloring, etc. To be among the 10,000 users that will get the Elephone P8 Mini for $99.99, visit the presale page here.

