Gearbest limited offer for Geotel Note: $15 off (coupon)

Gearbest is here with another great offer like the ones it makes from time to time. Of course, it is time and unit limited, so don’t hesitate much. The offer is about Geotel Note that is offered with a $15 discount using coupon code HNote4G during checkout. The official price is $89.99 and you get it for $74.99. At the time of writing, there are 67 units remaining.

The Geotel Note is a 4G budget phablet that is affordable, but has a premium build quality. It’s a 5.5″ HD display device and is driven by MediaTek MT6737 SoC. Also, it sports 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. In addition, there is external storage support for up to 32GB extra via microSD card. As for the camera combination, there is a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a front shooter of 8MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle shooting support. Lastly, there is a 3200mAh battery inside and runs on Android 6.0 OS. Two colors are available: Dignity Gold and Phantom Navy.

