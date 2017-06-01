Get ready to snag the IP68 AGM A8 with 4050mAh battery for just $129.99

AGM is producing a series of phones that are considered as the type of bang-for-the-buck handsets such as the mid-range AGM X1 and budget-friendly AGM A8. The former is the world’s first rugged smartphone with dual rear camera and IP68 rating. Also, it packs a 5400mAh battery. The latter is IP68-certified as well and it packs a 4050mAh battery, running on Android 7.0 Nougat making it one of the most affordable rugged smartphones for just $149.99.

Now AGM is about to start a flash deal for its star product the AGM A8 (3GB/32GB edition), taking $20 off of the price tag. The event will begin on June 2nd at 1:00 PM (UTC) and will last for 6 hours only. During that time, you can get the phone for just $129.99 over at Aliexpress so you better be quick.

Other than the specs mentioned above, AGM A8 is equipped with a 5″ 720p display, Qualcomm 410 chip, and a 2MP front shooter as well as a 13MP rear camera. If you want more info of the flash deal or AGM phones, click here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: