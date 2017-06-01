Last chance to reserve your Elephone P8 Mini for as low as $99.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone P8 Mini is almost at the doorstep of the market and today is the last day that you can reserve it and get the chance to obtain it for $99.99. P8 mini, equipped with Android 7.0 OS, is expected to provide you with lightning user experience as it carries very powerful hardware. In addition, there is a big 16MP front camera with soft flash and a camera app with many features to improve your skin, even put on some makeup in just a minute.

The top ten participants of every day can buy Elephone P8 Mini for $99.99. After this activity, other participants also have chances to get it for that price too. So, if you are aiming for a small-factor device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of large storage, no need to hesitate. All your photos and movies can fit in a device with so large internal storage. Reserve yours here before the offer expires!

Always be the first to know. Follow us: