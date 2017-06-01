Nomu T10 Official 3D rendering introduction video is out, costs just $59.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

NOMU newly-launched model , NOMU T10 is the new rugged phone from the company that adopts military standards to give the best protection, such as IP68 certification that gives waterproof capabilities to the device. Also, it can survive 2-meter drops as well as heavy dust and extreme temperature. Besides, Nomu T10 supports many interesting and practical functions, like multi-functional torch with four lighting modes, reverse charging, custom button, waterproof USB port, etc. Yesterday, the company uploaded a 3D rendering introduction video which you can watch below.

Nomu T10 main features

2.0 Meter shockproof

As a rugged phone, T10 will never let you down. It can survive 2 meter drops in daily use. With it, you really don’t need to worry about getting a damaged phone by careless drops in your daily life.

IP68 waterproof standard + waterproof USB design

T10 is an IP68 certified waterproof device, which can help it to survive 2 hours underwater up to 1.2 meters deep. Thus, there is no need for you to worry a “water kill “. Besides, unlike most rugged devices on market, which usually adopt a USB plug to keep water out, T10 uses waterproof USB killing the risk caused by a loosen plug after a long time of service, which can prolong the lifetime of T10.

Reverse Charging Function

T10 is equipped with a 2800mAh Li-Po battery, which supports a 20-hours continuous call time, and 500-hours of standby time. Beside, it can serve as a power bank, because it can transmit its power to other devices. All you need is a charging cable.

Custom button

A special button for you to quickly launch the app you need. It’s very convenient and time-saving.

Nomura T10 has a working temperature of -20℃ to 55℃ and has support for 9 languages. Also, it is a dial SIM/dual Standby device. You can buy it on NOMU official Aliexpress Store for only $59.99.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: