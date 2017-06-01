Xiaomi Smart Home Collection discount on Zapals

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Many times we have referred to Xiaomi’s other than smartphones products. Having acquired or invested in over 70 startup companies in China, Xiaomi now has a long product portfolio that ranges from smart wearables to smart home appliances. Zapals is holding a discount event for such appliances with discount up to 56%.

Included in the offer, are some of the most popular smart devices, such as Mi Wireless Smart Temperature and Humidity Sensor as well as Mi Yeelight Smart Light LED Bulb that can be control via the smartphone app over WiFi. Other interesting products include Xiaomi Flower/Plants monitor that can even measure the nutrients in the soil as well as moisture.

To see all the available products together with their offer price, you can visit the dedicated promotion page here. There is no information for when the deal will end, but as always, such deals don’t last forever, so hurry up.

