AGM A8 6-hour Flash Sale: Donates partial income to a girl with Cerebral Palsy

It’s a fact that not everyone needs a flagship that outperforms other high-end devices. Thanks to Chinese manufacturers, there are a lot of budget phones that are good enough to fulfill many users’ needs in daily use.

If you happen to have been looking in the market for an affordable handset with fluid performance, here’s good news for you: Starting at 1:00 PM (GMT) today, the flash deal at Aliexpress offers up $20 off of the retail price of the AGM A8, an IP68-certified smartphone with Android 7.0 out of box. The event lasts only 6 hours. During that time, you can pay just $129.99 to snag the 3GB/32GB version of AGM A8.

Aside from the flash deal, it’s worth noting that with each of AGM A8 sold during the flash sale, partial income will be donated by AGM to an 8-years-old girl who is suffering from cerebral palsy for enabling the girl and her family to afford the heavy medical expenses. This means that if you buy the phone, you will be among those helping to cure this little girl of this horrible disease.

As for the specs, the AGM A8 packs a 5″ 720p display, Qualcomm 410 chipset, 4050mAh battery and 2MP front camera as well as a 13MP rear camera, the phone also supports third-party ROMS with Android 7 such as Lineage OS and Remix OS. You can get the phone over at Aliexpress, or visit the official site for more details. And if you want to know more about this little girl, you can check out this Facebook post.

