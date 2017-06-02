Blackview BV8000 Pro debuts at the Global Sale Agent Conference in Prague

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview is holding a Global Sale Agent Conference on June 5 in Prague and will present 4 new models:Rugged smartphones BV8000 Pro and BV4000 as well as budget model Blackview A7 and battery marathon Blackview P6. Blackview is already known for its high quality rugged smartphones and the BV7000 Pro became a big hit since its release. Its strongest feature is its thin profile, as at 12.6mm, it is one of the thinnest rugged models in the market. Now, its successor, the Blackview BV8000 Pro will be demonstrated at the conference and it will bring improved performance as well better appearance.

Blackview BV8000 Pro main specs

Display: 5” FHD

Processor: MediaTek MT6757

RAM: 6GB RAM

RAM ROM: 64GB storage

Battery: 4180mAh

Android 7.0

IP68 certification

Until BV8000 Pro hits the market, you can find the BV7000 Pro on Aliexpress for as low as $179.99. More information will emerge soon as the conference begins in just 3 days.

