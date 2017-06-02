Details on how to obtain Elephone P8 Mini for $99.99 on Flash Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone P8 Mini just recently began its presale period and from what information say, it’s doing pretty well. Apart from that, during reservations, the Top-10 social sharers got the chance to buy it for $99.99. Good news is that the company decided to offer 10,000 more units during flash sales on official online partner retailers. As it seems, there has been a confusion about how one can obtain the P8 Mini for the discounted price.

Thankfully, the company is here to clarify things on the official BBS forum. Here’s how thing go as far as Flash Sale is concerned:

1. Those who won the reservation event (the 10 most active participants on a daily basis) will receive instructions on acquiring smartphones by e-mail and in social media.

2. Those who have not won, but wish to purchase P8 Mini smartphone for $99.99, will be able to participate in flash-sales. On Elephone’s official page there are links to the stores that conduct this event. The conditions of the event (time, quantity and duration) are determined by the shops themselves, please read carefully their pages and find out when and how the sale will be held.

