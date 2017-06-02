Maze releases Maze Blade hands-on video, Flash Sale in ongoing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Maze Blade is around for a few months now and it proves to be a strong contender in the budget market segments despite the fact that it is only the first device released from the newly-founded company. Sporting a great design as well as good build quality, it offers fluid user experience and comes at a great price too. It’s only $139.99 and for a limited time and quantity, the Flash Sale on TomTop and Gearbest gives you the chance to obtain it for only $109.99! After all discounted units are stocked out, the price will return to normal.

The Maze Blade features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor. On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos. Get it in the link below. To catch the deal, visit either TomTop or Gearbest product page.

