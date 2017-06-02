MGCOOL Wave big sale kicks off at a ground-breaking price on Banggood

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you are an audiophile, you can cheer now because MGCOOL Wave can be pre-ordered at an unbeatable price of $16.99 from Banggood. However, the discounted cost is applicable only for the 200 orders. After that, the price will increase to $17.99. If you would like to buy a water-resistant Bluetooth earphone, you need to take action now before the price increases. You can take advantage of the latest features at a lowest price. You will not find a Bluetooth-enabled earphone with water proof functionality for $16.99.

MGCOOL WAVE has been designed by infusing trending technologies and innovation. The highlight of the earphone is the integration of a CSR8635 chipset coupled with CVC6.0 noise reduction capability and IPX7 water-resistant technology. Hence, you will be able to make use of the earphone during rainy days. Moreover, the earphone has been designed in an ergonomic fashion.

Powered by a 100mAh battery, the MGCOOL Wave consumes less power than competing products. Hence, the headset features longer battery life compared to competing products. The addition of EDR technology helps you to transfer data quickly. Also, you will be able to view the battery level to see when it’s charging time. Lastly, it works within a range of 10-15m, which is sufficient for normal use.

The time has come to go wireless with the Wave. If you place your order via Banggood now, the order will be shipped after June 10 after the arrival of the stocks from the manufacturing plant. Don’t think too much. Place your order today since time is running out. You can find it here for $16.99.

