Ulefone Gemini Pro Dual-Camera flagship Official Unboxing Video

Packing deca-core CPU and dual 13MP camera, Ulefone Gemini Pro has been Ulefone’s flagship model in 2017. So besides the phone itself, what will come in the box? Let’s have a look at the official unboxing video.

Ulefone Gemini has been packed in a well-designed compact box together with a 9V/2A charger, Type-C USB cable, type-c adapter, SIM picker and user manual. In addition, there is another $40 worth gift box which contains a phone stand, leather case and a tempered glass. For Red and Black versions, Ulefone is offering a leather case of matching colors, while the other accessories are the same for both. At the end of the video, you can clearly see that Ulefone Gemini Pro runs the latest Android 7.1.1 operating system.

Stuffed in CNC metal unibody, Ulefone Gemini Pro features Helio X27 SoC, Sony IMX258 dual camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5.5″ FHD display, front fingerprint scanner and 3650mAh battery. Now it is on presale for $259.99 with the gifts aforementioned. On Gearbest you can use coupon UGPro that will save you another $10. More details about the presale are available here.

