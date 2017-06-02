Ulefone Gemini Pro hits Gearbest, comes with $40 off and $40 gifts

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ulefone Gemini Pro is the top device that the company has ever made and is very confident about its course in the market. It is currently on presale on the official website and it just hit Gearbest as well, with all the goodies! The official price of Gemini Pro is $299.99 but until June 7 it comes with a $40 discount, bringing the price down to $249.99. Not only that, but it comes with another $40 worth of gifts as well! The gift box includes a leather case, a tempered glass as well a phone stand with finger ring.

The Ulefone Gemini Pro has a 5.5″ FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, Helio X27 lies in the heart of the device and is powered by a big 3680mAh battery under the metal unibody case. A dual 13MP Sony IMX258 rear camera setup with quad LED flash is its killer feature. One sensor shoots in RGB and the other shoots in monochrome just like the Huawei P9. The front camera is an 8MP sensor interpolated to 13MP and has its own LED flash. To get it while stock lasts, just visit the product page on Gearbest.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: