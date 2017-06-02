Xiaomi Mi 6 Black 6GB/64GB lowest price available on Oppomart (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As you might have noticed, Xiaomi Mi 6 is appearing more and more on offer from online retailers around the world. One of them is Oppomart that with the coupon provided, it sells the Xiaomi flagship for just $409, the lowest price available online right now. It is the Black 6GB/64GB version and it is in stock. It seems that production problems with the Snapdragon 835 shortage are a thing of the past and it is natural for price to go down.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood clocked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU on board. Note that this is a 10nm chip and comes in an octa-core architecture, which means the phone will be quite efficient as well as powerful. There are also 6GB of RAM on board. The display is of 5.15″ with 1080p resolution. It’s a Negative LCD display and comes with 600-nit max brightness and 1-nit super low ultra-dark brightness, ideal for night time reading. Of course, its highlight is the dual 12MP rear camera combination with 4-axis OIS. Use coupon XM6J20 during checkout to get the discount.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: