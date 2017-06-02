Xiaomi Mi 6 and Doogee Mix all-display smartphone offer on Banggood (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the most popular devices out there right now, and how couldn’t it be, since it’s the flagship of one of the most popular companies in China. On the other hand, Doogee is very popular for its very affordable, yet well-built and well-equipped devices. The newest addition to the Doogee portfolio is the Doogee Mix, an all-display device in the likes of Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mix. So, both of them are on offer on Banggood that has two coupons available for you.

Xiaomi Mi 6 6GB/64GB Black

The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood clocked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU on board. Note that this is a 10nm chip and comes in an octa-core architecture, which means the phone will be quite efficient as well as powerful. There are also 6GB of RAM on board. The display is of 5.15″ with 1080p resolution. It’s a Negative LCD display and comes with 600-nit max brightness and 1-nit super low ultra-dark brightness, ideal for night time reading. Of course, its highlight is the dual 12MP rear camera combination with 4-axis OIS. Use coupon BGMI6 during checkout to get the discount.

Doogee Mix, 6GB/64GB Black or Dark Blue

Doogee Mix is the latest addition to the border-less devices that are beginning to flood the market. As mentioned above, Doogee is a company loved for its affordable yet decent devices, and Mix is no exception. It brings border-less devices to the masses as it is priced near the $200 category. For that amount, you get a 5.5″ Samsung AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, you get a dual camera rear setup with PDAF and 3380mAh battery. What more could you ask for? Get $40 off its official price using coupon dgmix that brings the price down to $189.99. Notice that the device is currently on preorder.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: