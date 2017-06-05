Chuwi Touts Its 3:2 Aspect Ratio Devices

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The 3:2 aspect ratio for tablets and laptops is slowly becoming more popular among manufacturers as it provides a much better viewing experience than the currently popular 16:9 aspect ratio due to increased screen real estate. And one of the companies that is leading the charge of the switch from 16:9 to 3:2 is Chinese manufacturer Chuwi and its latest line of tablets and laptops.

Currently, Chuwi has four products that are equipped with a 3:2 aspect ratio display including the Chuwi Hi13, the Chuwi Hi12, the Chuwi Hi10 Plus, and the Chuwi SurBook. While the first three products are already available and on sale via AliExpress, the SurBook Indiegogo campaign still has a month left before it ends.

The Chuwi Hi10 Plus is currently priced at only $179 over at AliExpress and features an Intel Cherry Trail Z8300 processor, a 10.8-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920×1280 pixels, and runs Android 5.1. The Chuwi Hi12 can be had for only $239 and runs both Android 5.1 and Windows 10 with its Intel Atom Z8350 CPU and 12-inch 2K retina display.

As for the Chuwi Hi13, it features a large 13.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels, a whopping 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and is powered by an Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor. It is currently priced at $349.

RELATED: CHUWI Surbook Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Announces Early Bird Tiers

Lastly, the Chuwi SurBook is the company’s latest tablet and is the first it is releasing through an Indiegogo campaign. There are currently several pricing tiers available for the SurBook from $299 all the way up to $399. It is the only product in the line-up that hasn’t been released yet and will begin shipping in July 2017.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: