Deca-core Ulefone Gemini Pro boasts demanding games (performance test video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ulefone Gemini Pro is the recently released flagship for the company and it adopts Helio X27, the most powerful MTK chipset available so far. So, finally, Ulefone has provided the market with a device potentially capable of satisfying even the most fastidious phone gamers.

Being a deca-core chipset, Helio X27 has a maximum clock speed of 2.6GHz, while it packs the Mali-T880 quad-core 875MHz GPU. In addition, with 4GB RAM, Ulefone Gemini Pro has gained a score of over 100,000 on Antutu benchmark and also sound results on Geekbench, 3D Mark, CPU-Z, and GFX Bench, as shown in the latest official video by Ulefone. In real-world use, we can see the device handles latest games like NBA2K17 and PES2017 very smoothly, given that Ulefone promises 60fps refresh rate on demanding games.

Ulefone Gemini Pro features Sony IMX258 13MP dual camera, CNC metal unibody, 64GB storage, 5.5″ FHD display, front fingerprint scanner, 3680mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charge and Android 7.1.1. Now you can apply the coupon UGPro to get the device for just $249.99 on Gearbest with $40 worth of accessories as gifts. For more information, visit the official product page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: