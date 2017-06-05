The DOOGEE MIX Is Now Available for Pre-Sale at Banggood

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The DOOGEE MIX smartphone is now available for pre-sale over at Banggood today. The pre-sale will run from June 5 to June 11, 2017, and will see both MIX variants be priced at a discount.

During the pre-sale, the base variant of the DOOGEE MIX, which features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, will be priced at only $169.99 instead of its SRP of $199.99 while the second variant of the MIX, which comes with 6GB of RAM, will be priced at only $179.99 instead of $229.99.

It must be noted that only 200 pieces of the 4GB variant and 100 pieces of the 6GB variant will be available per day of the pre-sale.

To recap, the DOOGEE MiX features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a bezel-less design, a home-button fingerprint sensor, a Helio P25 2.5GHz processor coupled with a Mali-T880 GPU, a 3380mAh battery, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a dual rear camera system consisting of a 16-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

RELATED: Doogee Mix real photos: Bezel-less, glossy glass and VR glasses as a gift

The DOOGEE MIX is currently only available in two colors – Black and Dark Blue – and will come with several freebies including a leather case and screen protector for the 4GB variant while the 6GB variant will come with a DOOGEE fidget spinner and a DOOGEE phone ring holder.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: