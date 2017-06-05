Geotel Amigo is ready to launch and here is the official introduction video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Geotel has been quiet for some time now as they were working hard to prepare their all-new model, Geotel Amigo. And now, they are very excited to release the launch video of Geotel Amigo, probably the best price vs. performance smartphone the market has yet to see. There’s no exact official launch date on the phone yet other than mid-June. But many online stores, distributors and media are requesting to cooperate with Geotel on the new flagship. The demand for Geotel’s Amigo is constantly increasing and there’s no better way to show the product than a professionally made video.

In the video, you can see the detailed specs and the design of Geotel Amigo in 360 degrees. The Geotel Amigo features a Super Golden 5.2” 720p 2.5D screen that is perfect for the hand grip. The video demonstrates what the 2.5D screen looks like in a close-up view. Other than the screen, the Geotel Amigo features a full metal body. The video also shows the 13MP camera with PDAF on the back.

As for the specs of Geotel Amigo a 1.3GHz 64Bit Octa-core CPU with 3GB RAM to run your games and applications seamlessly without any lag. The phone also comes with 32GB of internal memory to store all your applications, and also supports a TF card up to 256GB. A super-fast 0.1S fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of the device.

The Geotel Amigo is set to launch in mid-June. Keep following Geotel’s social network and website for the official price and exact release date of the smartphone.

