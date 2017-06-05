Leagoo M5 Edge dimensions comparison against iPhone 7

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Information about Leagoo M5 Edge have emerged sometime now with the company initially claiming that it will have an 80% screen/body ratio, making it the smallest 5″ device available. From the recently leaked photos we can’t be sure about that claim, but it surely looks quite compact. Nevertheless, as the company had always released excellent Value-for-Money devices, this one is one of its best. Two days ago, real photos of the M5 Edge next to the iPhone 7 emerged on Twitter from user @Jorker Lee.

As you can see in the above photo, despite the fact that it features a bigger display than the iPhone 7, it has almost the same dimensions. This is confirmed by a comparison chart the appeared online:

Model Display Size(inch) Height(mm) Width(mm) Thickness(mm) LEAGOO M5 Edge 5.0 140.1 68.3 8.5 iPhone 7 4.7 138.3 67.1 7.1

That said, the Leagoo M5 Edge is a highly anticipated device by those seeking the best value for money, as for just $99.99 you will get a 5″ 2.5D display, 2GB RAM and a MT6737 SoC. Other specs include a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front shooter, dual SIM LTE and a 2000mAh battery. The 16GB of storage is expandable and Leagoo’s Freeme OS 6.0 pre-installed.

