Leagoo M5 Edge will feature On-cell screen to bring excellent display performance

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LEAGOO is going to launch its latest model, M5 Edge this month and the most interesting feature of it is it’s featured “Edge-less” design with ultra narrow bezel, to bring a bezel-less visual effect. Recently, LEAGOO official released that M5 Edge will feature On-cell display to provide much clearer, more colorful and more responsive experience. Now that the whole industry is shifting towards completely bezel-free devices in the more expensive segments, it’s nice to see that low-budget devices are adopting very slim bezels, offering a nicer user experience to the masses. As for the rest of the specs, here’s what we know so far.

LEAGOO M5 Edge reported main specs

5″ HD display, edge-less design

MT6737 quad-core LTE chipset

13.0MP rear camera

8.0MP front camera

2GB RAM

16GB storage

Back fingerprint sensor

The device is expected to launch this month with a retail price of $99.99. Surely, you can expect the company to make an even better offer during presale period.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: