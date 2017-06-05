blackview giveaway

Leagoo M5 Edge will feature On-cell screen to bring excellent display performance

News

LEAGOO is going to launch its latest model, M5 Edge this month and the most interesting feature of it is it’s featured “Edge-less” design with ultra narrow bezel, to bring a bezel-less visual effect. Recently, LEAGOO official released that M5 Edge will feature On-cell display to provide much clearer, more colorful and more responsive experience. Now that the whole industry is shifting towards completely bezel-free devices in the more expensive segments, it’s nice to see that low-budget devices are adopting very slim bezels, offering a nicer user experience to the masses. As for the rest of the specs, here’s what we know so far.

Leagoo M5 Edge

LEAGOO M5 Edge reported main specs

  • 5″ HD display, edge-less design
  • MT6737 quad-core LTE chipset
  • 13.0MP rear camera
  • 8.0MP front camera
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage
  • Back fingerprint sensor

The device is expected to launch this month with a retail price of $99.99. Surely, you can expect the company to make an even better offer during presale period.

Leagoo M5 Edge

