OUKITEL K10000 Pro Pre-sale Announced

OUKITEL has just announced the pre-sale for its latest K10000 Pro smartphone, which features a humongous 10000mAh battery.

The K10000 Pro features a sleek and modern design that combines both leather, metal, and plastic, making it reminiscent of luxury smartphones from brands like Vertu.

It comes equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a MediaTek MT6750T 1.5GHz octa-core processor, a Mali T860 graphics chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, expandable storage up to 64GB via microSD, and Android 7.0.

It also has a 13-megapixel rear camera as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with dual SIM dual standby support and can support either two SIM cards or one SIM card and a microSD card. It also supports 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE connectivity.

As previously mentioned, the OUKITEL K10000 Pro will be available for pre-sale starting June 7 at several online retailers for only $179.99.

