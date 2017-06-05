UMIDIGI Z1 intends to be the first really slim device with a big battery

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

No other device category is subject to the same pace of relentless innovation as smartphones. Every spec is improved with each new release, meaning better photos, performance and software for users. Well, almost every spec, as there is one that is stuck for several years now: Battery. And because batteries are behind the rest of the specs, it’s hard to find a really slim body with a big battery inside.

You may find some flagships with decent battery and with relatively slim body. Huawei P10 (3200mAh, 7mm), Samsung S8 (3000mAh, 8mm), OnePlus 3T (3400mAh, 7.35mm), Xiaomi Mi 6 (3350mAh, 7.45mm), and the Nubia Z17 (3200mAh, 7.6mm) are some of them. The upcoming OnePlus 5 claims to be “the thinnest flagship phone”, but we are yet to know the exact number of the body thickness.

However, UMIDIGI is most likely to take the crown of “the thinnest flagship phone” with the coming UMIDIGI Z1, in which they -according to teasers- install a big battery into a merely 6.95mm-thick body. The once-thought incompatible features on smartphones now is made possible.

With the launch of UMIDIGI Z1, big battery and slim body is no more incompatible. If this happens, it will be another leap in physical transformation of the smartphones. Enter official UMIDIGI Z1 site here for more subscription information and get your chance to win one UMIDIGI Z1 for free.

