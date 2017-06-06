Earto Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones offer on Amazon.de (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earto is a company that specializes in audio peripherals such as headphones that feature an excellent value for money ratio. To tempt users that are in quest for a good headset, the company is offering a discount coupon for residents in the EU. So, by using coupon FPGU2ERO on Amazon.de, you can obtain the Earto over-the-head Bluetooth Headphones that feature active noise cancellation. Just use it during checkout to get 7€ off the official price.

The headphones offer HiFi Stereo Sound as the light, dynamic 40 mm neodymium driver units allow the earphones a powerful, rhythmic response. Of course, active noise cancelling design is the killer feature that significantly reduces ambient noise, no matter if you are at work, on the move or just in your house.

Another awesome feature is the long battery life. You get up to 120 hours of standby and 18 hours of usage, whether it is music or just phone calls. And if you run out of battery, just use the included cable to use them as regular headphones. And if you are worried about how comfortable they are, don’t be. The large ear caps have a comfy fit and are well padded with good ventilation. Even if you wear glasses, the thick padded caps won’t squeeze them.

Lastly, the Earto headphones have integrated microphone and control buttons to allow for hands-free functionality while using them connected to your smartphone. No need to reach for your device while relaxing and need to answer a phone call or change the song.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: