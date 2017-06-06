Huawei Honor 9 to Use Magic Live OS Instead of EMUI

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Smartphones from Huawei and its sub-brand Honor are known to run the company’s own EMUI proprietary interface above Android OS but it looks like the latest Honor flagship, the Honor 9, will be foregoing EMUI in exchange for Magic Live OS, the UI found on the company’s Honor Magic smartphone, according to a new leak.

Initially expected to run the new EMUI 5.0, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, the new leak has revealed that at least one of the three main variants of the upcoming Honor 9 will be running the company’s proprietary UI based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Magic Live version 1.0.533.

Magic Live OS was initially launched on the Honor Magic back in December 2016 and the new UI comes with more personalization options and a wide array of AI-powered features. One of these features include WideScreen which introduces a new two-layer security function that scans both the user’s eyes and hands.

Another feature of Magic Live OS is called FaceCode Intelligent Recognition which hides on-screen notifications whenever the device is picked up or held by a person other than the owner.

The Huawei Honor 9 was spotted passing TENAA certification just last month, so it shouldn’t be long until an official announcement regarding the device is made.

