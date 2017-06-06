UMIDIGI Z1 will feature 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM for the Pro version (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After announcing the releasing of “the thinnest big battery flagship phone” -UMIDIGI Z1- yesterday, the company continues to give out more information today about their latest flagship phone. So, UMIDIGI Z1 will reportedly feature 6GB RAM in the standard version, while the Pro version will come with a whooping 8GB total RAM! Apart from the specs and the hardware, what is widely expected is the pricing of course. Naturally, a flagship device, is expected to carry a higher price than previous models.

According to UMIDIGI, we know so far that the standard 6GB RAM version will have an official price of $299 while the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro will cost $499. We’ll have to wait to confirm those numbers as the Pro pricing seems a bit odd. Unless it has additional extra features compared to the standard version.

The subscription page is already live and you are free to subscribe for both Z1 and Z1 Pro. Don’t let it go, as you may be one of the 5 lucky users to win a UMIDIGI Z1 for free via their giveaway!

