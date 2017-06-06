Vkworld F2 with Sony IMX149 Sensor only $59.99 during preorder

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We knew that Vkworld F2 would come soon enough and today it’s officially started its preorder period. It is the first product from vkworld in 2017 and focuses on design and multimedia. Being a competitive entry-level phone, it sports Sony IMX149 sensor as well as 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The display features “G+F” technology, which makes the screen tough enough to resist scratching and cracking. What’s more, Vkworld F2 consists of many parts from famous international suppliers like Samsung, Sony, AAC, CPT etc.

Vkworld F2 main specs

5 inch IPS display, 1280*720

2.5D CPT glass from Taiwan

Samsung 2GB RAM + 16GB of storage

Sony IMX149 sensor, 1.4μm

OV 5MP front camera

AAC speaker

2200mAh battery

Dual rear camera flash and front camera flash

7 different colors

During presale period, its price will be just $59.99. The pre-order will last from June 6 to June 13. After that date, it will go up to its official $69.99 price. You can preorder it here.

Also, as Father’s Day is coming, Vkworld is also going to celebrate the festival in Amazon by holding a big promotion for the New Stone V3. The units will be directly shipped from the UK warehouse and orders will be fulfilled by Amazon. You can find it here.

New Stone V3 specs

IP68 waterproof, dust-proof

BOX speaker

Power-bank function to charge other devices

2MP camera

3,000mAh battery

3 SIM support, triple standby

1 month standby time

15 languages

