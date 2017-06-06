ZTE Axon 7 Mini 3GB/32GB gets $20 off on Gearbest, sells for $189.99 (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE has made a huge leap in improving build quality and features with its Axon Series that became a big hit in the market. ZTE Axon 7 even won the “Breakthrough in Smartphone Audio Innovation” Award at IFA 2016. As every flagship device nowadays, it has its “Mini” version that usually ships with less powerful specs but much lower price. ZTE Axon 7 Mini may carry the “Mini” nickname, but is far from being a weak device. And once again, Gearbest has a great offer for the device, giving $20 off the official price. Using coupon AXONH you get $20 off, lowering the price to $189.99. Mind you that units are limited so you better hurry.

ZTE Axon 7 Mini features the Snapdragon 617 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It’s display is a 5.2″ FHD AMOLED display one and it’s accompanied by two speakers on the front, making it one of the very few devices with stereo speakers at the 5″ range. Also, the body is all-metal and supports NFC as well as USB Type-C port. In addition, you get a microSD card slot together with a 2,700mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the main camera has a 16MP sensor with AF and LED Flash. On the front, you will find an 8MP camera with Face Beautification capabilities via software. You can get it in the link below.

