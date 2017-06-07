Blackview BV8000 Pro: World’s best equipped rugged smartphone released!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview rugged smartphone series has always been ranked among the best rugged smartphones with fair price and good rugged capabilities. The latest addition to the Series was the world’s thinnest rugged device, BV7000 Pro, that impressed everyone with its stunning design when it was released.But now is time for the next generation to take over, so here comes the Blackview BV8000 Pro.

Today, Blackview is officially releasing the tank armored Blackview BV8000 Pro which is considered to be “The world’s best equipped rugged phone”. It features MT6757 octa-core SoC accompanied by 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the display is a 5″ FHD one with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Also, there is a 16MP Samsung S5K3P3 rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP Samsung 4H8 front camera and a fingerprint sensor. In addition, there is support for both GPS and Glonass and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat preloaded.

Lastly, its battery has a 4180mAh capacity with 9V2A quick charge support. What’s also important, is the support for many LTE Bands, meaning it can operate in more countries. It will come in 3 colors: Eagle Silver, Lion Gold and Shark Grey. It is now on presale for just 259.99 on Coolicool. Don’t forget that there is a Flash Sale for the BV7000 Pro for $172.99 as well on Gearbest.

