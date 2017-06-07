Doogee Mix 5.5 display is big but tough enough in drop tests, Now on sale from $169.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Full display in smartphone is an eye-catching feature, but it tends to be too fragile sometimes. Xiaomi Mi Mix is a perfect example, as there are complaints that its screen can break easily and the ceramic cover fades quickly. To prove the density of Doogee Mix with 5.5” full display, the company released a set of photos showing it taking several tests before shipment. In case you are interested, Doogee Mix is available and in hot sale on Banggood. There is a flash deal everyday from June 5th to June 11th where the 4GB version costs just $169.99 and the 6GB just $179.99.

The main features of the device is its 5.5″ AMOLED tri-bezeless display along with the dual 16MP/8MP dual camera on the back that sports some funny shooting modes like blur mode, face beauty mode and pro mode. On the inside, there is Helio P25 SoC with 4/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB more. Also, there is a 3380mAh battery, a front multifunctional fingerprint sensor and LTE support as well as dual SIM support.

Thankfully, the device features an anti-shock body. Both front and back is applied with Gorilla Glass 5 which is the hardest phone screen material in the world. In the micro drop test, the phone is dropped for over 5,000 times, so it can be tested if the body will wear out easily.

The middle frame made of stainless steel, goes through testing as well. It is more durable and wear proof than other materials and after multiple steps of anodization and polishing, it is beautifully joint with the back glass. Here is a video of Doogee Mix going through a drop test.

Since it is a big, 5.5″ display, a soft pressure tests is also necessary. And while the size is small enough to put in your pockets, some may worry that the screen will break easily if you sit on the device. The test makes sure that DOOGEE MIX wouldn’t be broken even you accidentally press it.

Point activation test and key life test is taken too. The point activation test is testing the sensibility and durability of the screen. After 20.000-50.000 of taps, the device still functions normally.

