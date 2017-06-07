Elephone is readying their next smartphone Series that will feature big battery in a slim body

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The bigger problem smartphone -and electronic devices in general- users face nowadays, is the poor battery performance. Unfortunately, battery technology has evolved only a little the past 20 years. To cope with that problem, manufacturers either provide small batteries with ultra-fast charging capabilities or very large batteries. The latter is preferable as you don’t have to charge the device so often. The downside is that those smartphones are very thick.

Elephone, taking advantage of modern engineering solutions and developments, managed to create a lightweight smartphone in a slim package that will be the sequel of the popular Elephone P Series. With a thickness of only 9mm, the phone will be equipped with a large 5000mAh battery. Of course, this is doable in very large display devices where the surface gets bigger, but what if it is about a 5.5″ FHD display device? We can’t wait to see what Elephone has come up with this time. Learn more about Elephone here.

