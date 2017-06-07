Honor 9 Dual Camera Photo Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With the Honor 9 set to officially be unveiled next week on June 12 it isn’t surprising that information and images of the device have been leaking regularly over the past few weeks. And today, it looks like we’re getting a small glimpse of just how good (or bad) the device’s dual rear camera system performs.

The photo, which leaked from Chinese social media site Weibo, shows a picture of what looks like the Chinese version of the Honor 9’s box. It must be noted though that the image has already been heavily resized and compressed so final judgements should be reserved for when a rawer image is released.

The Huawei Honor 9’s dual rear camera system consists of a primary 20-megapixel sensor coupled with a secondary 12-megapixel one, with the latter rumored or expected to feature a wide-angle lens. The coupling will allow the Honor 9 to quickly focus on multiple objects at varying distances.

If previous leaks are accurate, the Honor 9’s two cameras will be located on the top-left corner of the device’s rear and will feature a horizontal arrangement. The camera system will be flanked by a dual LED flash.

More details on the Honor 9 should be revealed soon as we get closer to its official unveiling.

