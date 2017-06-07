Huawei Unveils Y7 Prime with 4000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 435

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei has officially launched its Y7 Prime mid-range smartphone in Hong Kong. The new device, which looks very similar to the Enjoy 7 Plus in China, features a large 4000mAh battery and is powered by Snapdragon 835 processor.

Apart from its large battery and Qualcomm processor, The Y7 Prime also features a 5.5-inch 720p IPS display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel f/2.2 rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Y7 Prime also features a two SIM slots with 4G LTE connectivity support, 802.11n Wi-Fi, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and will come with Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 interface out of the box.

RELATED: Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Launching Today, 4GB RAM in Tow

The Huawei Y7 Prime is currently available through Hong Kong’s Vmall and is priced at HKD 1,880 or around $240. There’s no word on whether the new device will make it to other territories.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: