Leagoo M5 Edge is expected to be among the best entry-level smartphones in low light photography

Leagoo M5 Edge is the latest upcoming model from Leagoo that features nearly bezel-less display thanks to its ultra-narrow bezels and the 2.5D glass covering the display panel. Even though it’s an entry-level 4G smartphone it sports a 13MP sensor on the rear camera that has good night shooting performance, allowing for taking beautiful pictures in low light environments.

Leagoo M5 Edge rear camera is a 13MP one with f/2.0 aperture and 4P lens. Thus, it can let more light enter, resulting in better low light performance compared to other competitive products. The device aims to be a smartphone with good night shooting capabilities to differentiate from the rest of entry-level models. So, instead of releasing something mainstream and compete only in pricing, the company decided it’s time to offer additional features to their products! The launch of LEAGOO M5 Edge will be this month.

Leagoo M5 Edge main specs

Display: 5″ HD 2.5D, 2mm narrow bezel

Camera: 13.0MP rear camera, 8.0MP front camera

Chipset: MT6737 quad-core, LTE

RAM: LPDDR3 2GB

ROM: eMMC 4.0 16GB (expandable up to 128GB more)

OS: Freeme OS 6.0

Retail Price: $99.99

