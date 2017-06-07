MGCOOL Explorer Pro at rock bottom price on Gearbest Summer Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As part of the Gearbest Summer Sale, the Chinese-based e-commerce retailer is throwing away MGCOOL Explorer Pro at just $29.99 from June 8 to June 11. If you think that you can buy the camera any time, you are wrong. You have to be online every day on 3PM GMT+8 and add the item to the cart immediately.

The catch is that Gearbest has stocked only 20 units of the MGCOOL Explorer Pro camera. Hence, you need to keep a close watch on the timer and hit the button as soon the clock ticks 3 PM. If you are lucky enough to add the camera to the cart, you can purchase the Explorer Pro at a lowest price of $29.99. You will not be able to buy the camera at this low price again. If you planning to buy a premium action camera, then this is a great chance for you to grab the premium action camera at an unbeatable price.

With MGCOOL Explorer Pro, you will be able to capture distortion corrected images since the camera ships with a 6G “Sharkeye” wide-angle HD lens. Moreover, the camera ships with a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor alongside Sony IMX179 170-degree sensor. The camera also provides support for time-lapse and slow-motion shooting modes including the ability to capture 4K videos @30fps. If you compare competing cameras, they shoot @24fps. Furthermore, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro is water-resistant up to 30m (IP68 certification) and is powered by a 1050mAh battery.

If you are on a lookout for a premium action camera, you should try to purchase MGCOOL Explorer Pro at every 3PM GMT+8 between June 8 to 11. The opportunity comes once. Don’t miss it. See MGCOOL Brand Wall on Gearbest here. For further information on the device, click here.

