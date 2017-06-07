The Motorola Moto Z2 Flagship Spotted on Geekbench, Powered by Snapdragon 835

Motorola’s supposed new flagship, the Moto Z2, was spotted on the database of mobile benchmarking software Geekbench today, showing of both the device’s performance and some of its specifications.

According to the listing, the Moto Z2 will be packing Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, the company’s first 64-bit processor under its new 10nm process. It packs eight cores clocked at a max frequency of 1.9GHz and is coupled with the Adreno 540 graphics chip. The database listing also unveiled that the Moto Z2 will come with 4BG of RAM and may run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

It must be noted though that the possibility that the device will come in multiple variants still remains, so the amount of RAM featured may change if there’s a higher-tiered variant. We’ll just have to wait until more information on the new flagship leaks or for Motorola to make an official announcement regarding the device.

(source)

