Oukitel K10000 Pro gaming and video battery performance test (video)

K10000 Pro is starting presale this week and delivery for K10000 Pro can be expected around middle of June. As its name suggest, it carries a massive 10,000mAh battery for extra long battery performance. But how long exaclty? Oukitel wants you to know before buying so they made a performance test of gaming and watching video on the K10000 Pro.

Last week, the round two OUKITEL K10000 Pro“Guess-Answer-To-Win-Gift”activity started and ended on June 6th. The game asked users to guess how long can it play a FHD video at medium screen brightness and medium volume and how much power will it consume after playing 1 hour mobile game. Today, the company released two videos to reveal the numbers.

Oukitel K10000 Pro video test

The answer is 23 hours 37 minutes. If you have opened the battery settings, you may have see that among all hardware that consumes battery, screen is the most power-hungry. Thus continuous watching a FHD video will consume battery quite fast. Apart from video watching, If you put the device in super power consumption mode, you can make up to 65 hours of talking before you run out of juice. Also, you can listen to music at maximum volume for about 89 hours.

Oukitel K10000 Pro gaming test

Oukitel chose the mobile game “King of Glory” for the test. This game has 200 million users globally. K10000 Pro performed quite well during the game. After 1 hour continous playing, it still had 93% power left. This means that you can play about 14 hours continuously.

The K10000 Pro presale is ongoing on online stores. The company authorized several stores to sell it at the price of $179.99. According to its specs and features, it’s a great price for such a big battery smartphone. If you like this monster baterry device, you can order it on DealExtreme and get an extra gift bag as well.

