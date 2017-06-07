Ulefone demonstrates the camera performance of Ulefone Gemini Pro (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As the flagship of Ulefone for this year, Ulefone Gemini Pro cannot feature nothing more than a very good camera. It is equipped with Sony IMX258 13MP dual camera and claims the best photography experience available on all Ulefone devices ever released.

From the official video about Ulefone Gemini Pro, we can see remarkable progress in camera performance. The device has given sharp details in pictures while the colors begin to reveal the vibrancy typical of high-end phones. In a competition against Xiaomi Mi6 which costs $150 more, Ulefone Gemini Pro didn’t seem to be inferior. But Ulefone still have to make more efforts on exposure tolerance, which Ulefone promise to improve via software update.

Ulefone Gemini features Helio X27 10-core 2.6GHz SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, there is a 5.5″ FHD display, front fingerprint scanner, gyro sensor a 3680mAh big battery and Android 7.1.1. Now you can use coupon UGPro to get it for $249.99 from Gearbest with $40 worth of accessories as gifts. Learn more about Gemini Pro on the official product page, here.

