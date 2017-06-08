Cubot R9 new compact smartphone is coming soon, in three amazing colors

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There’s not much to say about Cubot as a company. Being many years in the mobile market, it is respected by everyone for the very affordable, yet good devices. So now, the company wants to add another model to its portfolio and will be named Cubot R9. As Cubot likes to offer many color options to its customers -like the Rainbow 2 that comes in 5 colors- the R9 will come in 3 colors: Black, Gold and Space Blue.

Apart from the colors options, Cubot R9 is defined as an entry level 5″ metal body phone. It is equipped with MT6580 processor supplemented by 2GB RAM plus 16 GB of internal storage and will come with Android 7.0 OS preloaded. And it runs smoothly. On the camera department, it comes with a 13MP rear camera as well as a 5MP one on the front. The front also features beauty function for perfect selfie shots. What’s more, both feature LED Flash for better night shots.

In short, this is an entry-level device of good build quality, metal body and fingerprint sensor with a price tag of around $80. It is expected to hit the market in early July. For more information, stay tuned or visit Cubot’s Official Website.

