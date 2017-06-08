Elephone P8 Mini Antutu Benchmark result, reveals a strong, affordable device

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone P8 Mini is eventually available for presale and is already becoming a big hit thanks to its low price tag. It gets even better, as there are Flash Sales ongoing on all official resellers that offer the device for just $99.99. As is already known, the P8 Mini features MT6750T Octa-core SoC that apart from being a low consumption chip, offers relatively powerful performance. This is confirmed by the Antutu Benchmark result of 42557 that is higher than older generation flagships like the Xperia Z Ultra. Most of the devices in the picture below, are older models, but as hardware has evolved so much, user experience is smooth on most modern devices. Yet, the Mini scores better than all of the rest while its price starts very low, as low as $99.99.

Equipped with 5″ Sharp FHD display, P8 Mini attracts looks with its color saturation, color gamut and pixel density. In addition, it is equipped with a 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Plus, its body is all metal that goes through processes like metal stamping, CNC metal polishing, sand blasting, anode coating, axidation coloring, etc. Visit the activity page to get yours for $99.99.

