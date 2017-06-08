GearBest Launches “Rock the Summer” Sale, Win a Xiaomi Mi 6 for Just $0.01

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest has just launched its latest site-wide sale called the “Rock the Summer” sale, which puts a ton of the products listed on the site on promotion.

Along with the discounts the site already has listed for many of its products, the Rock the Summer sale puts even more products on sale with discounts of up to 20%.

GearBest is also giving its shoppers the chance to win Xiaomi phones, such as the Mi 6, by joining the “Catch a Coconut” game in which customers can “catch” coconuts to get a chance to win site-wide coupons and gadgets.

New Customers can also use the already available coupons from the Summer Coupon Party with coupons for up to 20% off depending on the product category.

There are also daily flash sales during the Rock the Summer sale as well as Chillout Savings for preorder deals in which shoppers can get a lower price for certain products depending on the number of units they or all the customers preorder.

Lastly, GearBest is giving new fans and customers some exclusive deals for several items, although stocks will be limited for these deals.

