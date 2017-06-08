Huge discount For MGCOOL Explorer Pro on Geekbuying 5th Anniversary massive sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL in partnership with Geekbuying is currently running a fantastic offer as part of its 5th anniversary massive sale. As part of the deal, from June 8 to 18, you can purchase MGCOOL Explorer Pro premium action camera for only $39.99. That is a 50% off the official market price. Since Geekbuying has only reserved 300 units for the special sale, you should buy it soon if you are on the hunt for a premium action camera. Even though the sale is running until June 18, there is no guarantee that the stocks will be available beyond two days because of huge demand.

The main attraction of the MGCOOL Explorer Pro is the integration of a 6G Sharkeye no distortion lens. Talking about the specifications, the Explorer Pro features a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, Sony IMX179 sensor coupled with the ability to capture 170-degree ultra-wide-angle images and videos. You will be able to capture 4K videos at 30fps with support for time-lapse and slow-motion shooting modes. What’s more, with the mobile app, you can sync images and videos to your smartphone.

Powered by a 1050mAh battery, the camera is water-resistant up to 30m. You will be able to capture 100 minutes of 4K videos without any interruption and can charge the camera within 2.5 hours using the provided USB cable.

There is no point in wasting valuable money with bulky digital cameras when you have small and premium action cameras available at a competitive price. Go ahead and add MGCOOL Explorer Pro to the shopping cart and explore the 4K world. You can find it here. To learn more about the Explorer Pro, visit the official product page.

