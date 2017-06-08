Xiaomi Mi Max 2 4GB/64GB International Version offer on Gearbest, $20 off (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the new gargantuan display smartphone from Xiaomi. The first version of the Max Series unexpectedly became a big hit, despite the fact that it carried a huge 6.44″ display. It was a kind of experiment for Xiaomi that was successful and now the second gen is out. And Gearbest is already making an offer for it. Using coupon Max24G during checkout you get $20 off, paying just $299.99. Don’t forget that the offer is about the International Version that features more LTE Bands for better network coverage globally. Note that it is the 4GB/64GB edition and that there are limited units available.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with the Snapdragon 625 chipset inside with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a 4GB + 128GB model as well. It comes with the same 12MP IMX386 sensor as the Xiaomi Mi 6. The pixel size has been increased to 1.25um for better quality pictures along with a night mode enhancement feature. Other camera specs include PDAF, dual tone LED flash, and dynamic range adjustment. A’s for the battery, it comes with a huge 5300mAh battery that promises up to 18 hours of video playback. You can get up to 9 hours of continuous gaming or 21 hour continuous navigation or 57 hour continuous talktime or even 10 day continuous music playback. And with the Quick Charge 3.0onboard, it can reach 69% in about an hour. Lastly, it comes with stereo speakers and Android 7.1.1.

